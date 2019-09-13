Blacksburg No. 1 Chinese noodle shop, located on Main Street in downtown Blacksburg, has been around for a little over a year. Housed in a small-ish dining room with some tall counter seating and a half a dozen or so tables, the restaurant specializes in noodles (obviously) and other Chinese cuisine, both traditional and modern. The dining room itself features a large mural depicting traditional Asian cooking scenes, and a variety of Asian-inspired objects are displayed on various counters and tables.
Though it had been some time since I last visited, I remembered enjoying the spicy noodle soup, so I took the opportunity to get takeout between picking up one kid from cross country at BMS and heading out to get the other kid from climbing practice in Christiansburg. There are two ways to submit an order: via phone or via a third-party online website/app (BeyondMenu, linked from the restaurant’s website). Being phone call averse, I submitted the order via app while waiting in the parking lot for my runner kid to appear.
After a 10- to 15-minute drive across town, we arrived at the noodle shop, fortune in our favor, as we found the 15-minute parking slot on nearby Jackson Street empty. In the restaurant, our food was already bagged up and waiting for us.
Everything was still hot when we got home and commenced the unbagging. For the boy, I ordered sausage instant noodles ($10.50). My daughter requested vegetable instant noodles ($10.50), and for me it was fatty lamb soup ($9.50), the original spicy version. There’s a less spicy “clean” option available for those who don’t like heat.
Of note, everything, with the exception of the soup base, which comes in a plastic bowl, is served in Styrofoam-type boxes. This is true whether eating in or taking out. These containers likely hold up best to the hot ingredients, but it does feel a bit guilt-inducing to throw out all that plastic foam at meal’s end.
The kids’ noodle dishes were largely the same, consisting of a healthy portion of ramen-like noodles tossed with cabbage, green onions, “edible fungus” (likely cloud ear mushroom) and sesame seeds. The vegetables and noodles were fresh and tender, and the seasoning was good as well. The sausage was more akin to a hot dog, but its flavor was decent if not remarkable. Both dishes also included half a corned egg — a hard-boiled egg marinated in soy and spices. The portions were quite large and I ended up mixing the leftovers from the two dishes for lunch the next day.
My fatty lamb soup was fantastic! The original broth was spicy without being a taste bud killer. There were plentiful thin, flavorful slices of lamb that bobbed around in the soup broth once added from the separate to-go container. In addition to the lamb, the dish included hand-pulled noodles, cabbage, tofu skin, green onions, “fungus,” cilantro, and a corned egg. Numerous star anise pods throughout contributed to the dish’s spice and fragrance. All of the ingredients were fresh and well-cooked; this would be an excellent soup for a sick day or a cool autumn evening.
For an eating-in experience, I returned with my usual dining partner after a hot hike on the Huckleberry Trail. Orders are given at the counter, where you can also purchase a drink from the cooler if you like. Actually, a cooler drink is the only beverage option — there are no cups or glasses for water, etc. When the order is ready, the front counter staff call out for customers to pick up their meals.
My companion ordered the aforementioned fatty lamb soup based on my positive review, while I had the beef spicy hot pot ($11.50), both of which were ready in about 10 minutes. Though he liked it, my friend was not as enamored of the lamb soup as I was. Oddly, in his order of the same soup, there appeared some seafood in the form of a large chunk of imitation crab as well as a few chunks of fish tofu (tofu with a fish flavor and the intention of achieving a fish-like consistency). As he likes neither imitation crab nor tofu, this was an unpleasant surprise.
My beef hot pot was enjoyable, though not quite as delicious as the lamb soup. The dish featured the same ingredients as the soup, with the addition of broccoli and fried potato slices, the latter of which I found to be overly abundant. A corned egg half was included as well. Again, the vegetables were fresh, well cooked, and had a good flavor. The whole dish was, indeed, hot — hotter than the soup, in fact. While I didn’t find it unbearably hot, I suspect others might. On a negative note, my dining partner was critical of the beef’s dryness. I didn’t feel as strongly about it, but the beef definitely could have been more tender and moist. Overall, however, it was a good meal and I had the leftovers for lunch the next day. (Did I mention the portions are huge?)
In summary, each of the dishes that I sampled from Blacksburg No. 1 was tasty, though some outshone others (hello, fatty lamb!). Both kid and adult diners liked the food, though the former avoided much of the abundant cabbage, and the latter had mild complaints about the beef’s tenderness. Considering the portion sizes, the price points were also decent. The plastic foam serving boxes are slightly off-putting, though likely necessary for to-go orders. And the dining room ambiance is fine, if basic. I’ll likely return on a chilly day if I find myself downtown, or for some takeout when the mood strikes.
