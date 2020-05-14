The Quilting Party invites the entire New River Valley to “cover the community with love and appreciation” by participating in an impromptu outdoor quilt show dubbed "A Day for Quilts" on Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no rain date.
“We all have quilts and coverlets, whether they were made by us or Grandma, bought at Target, Walmart, Belk or Amazon, they make us feel cared for and secure,” said Quilting Party organizer Paula Golden in a news release. “Let's show our medical personnel, first responders, grocery and restaurant staff our appreciation for what they do for us, and even us for staying at home and minding the home. Everyone plays a part in making our community work smoothly.”
To be part of the show, hang a quilt in your front window, drape a quilt over your porch rail, or hang quilts on a line between two trees in your front yard, the news release instructs.
To view the show, “gather up those sheltering in place with you and drive through the neighborhood to discover beautiful quilts!”
Golden also encourages sharing this event with friends and neighbors, and on social media.
The Quilting Party is a Blacksburg-based quilt guild that hosts regular meetings that welcome both experienced and novice members. To learn more, visit their Facebook page or contact Golden at paulacgolden@comcast.net.
-- The Roanoke Times
