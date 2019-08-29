The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Sonya Waddell, a vice president and economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, for September's "Eggs & Issues." The meeting will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 900 Plantation Road, in Blacksburg.
This will be Sonya's third year speaking at Eggs & Issues. If you've attended her presentations in the past, you know that she does an excellent job localizing national economic news. If you find yourself wondering how national economic trends may affect your business and lifestyle, please join us for this presentation.
Tickets can be purchased on the chamber's website at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/details/september-2019-eggs-issues-5913. Member tickets are $20; tickets for non-members are $40. Final registration pricing will be $30 for members and $50 for non-members, and will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The chamber extends its thanks to our sponsor Brown Edwards & Company LLP.
We hope to see you there!
Submitted by Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.