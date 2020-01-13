New River Community College has opened registration for its short-term nurse aide program.
Nurse aides help patients or clients with health care needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. They provide hands-on care to patients, helping with bathing, dressing and the basic activities of life. Daily activities a nurse aide might encounter include taking a patient's temperature, blood pressure and other vital signs.
The 12-week program will begin Jan. 21 (class ID #15370) and will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with five clinical sessions on Saturdays from 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The training will be held at New River Community College in Dublin.
Upon successful completion, students are eligible to take the Virginia Nurse Aide State Board Exam to become a Certified Nurse Aide.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nurse aides is projected to grow 9% from 2018 to 2028. The average annual wage in Virginia is $28,770.
The regular price for the program is $2,337; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $779. Additional financial assistance may also be available.
This course is one of 10 NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.
To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID number; or call 674-3613.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.