New River Community College has opened registration for its short-term nurse aide program.

Nurse aides help patients or clients with health care needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. They provide hands-on care to patients, helping with bathing, dressing and the basic activities of life. Daily activities a nurse aide might encounter include taking a patient's temperature, blood pressure and other vital signs.

The 12-week program will begin Jan. 21 (class ID #15370) and will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with five clinical sessions on Saturdays from 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The training will be held at New River Community College in Dublin.

Upon successful completion, students are eligible to take the Virginia Nurse Aide State Board Exam to become a Certified Nurse Aide.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nurse aides is projected to grow 9% from 2018 to 2028. The average annual wage in Virginia is $28,770.

The regular price for the program is $2,337; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $779. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

This course is one of 10 NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID number; or call 674-3613.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Tags

Load comments