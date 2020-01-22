Registration is open for New River Community College’s pharmacy technician program. The program will meet for 12 weeks beginning Jan. 28 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at NRCC in Dublin.

The course teaches students information, techniques and procedures needed to assist the pharmacist in the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. The main objective is to provide students with a working knowledge of most aspects of pharmacy in community and institutional practice settings.

Upon completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration as a Pharmacy Technician in Virginia and be prepared to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 7% from 2018 to 2028. The average annual wage in Virginia is $32,370.

The regular price for the program is $1,950; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $650. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

This course is one of 10 NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID number (#15310); or call 674-3613.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

