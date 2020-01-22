Registration is open for New River Community College’s pharmacy technician program. The program will meet for 12 weeks beginning Jan. 28 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at NRCC in Dublin.
The course teaches students information, techniques and procedures needed to assist the pharmacist in the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. The main objective is to provide students with a working knowledge of most aspects of pharmacy in community and institutional practice settings.
Upon completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration as a Pharmacy Technician in Virginia and be prepared to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 7% from 2018 to 2028. The average annual wage in Virginia is $32,370.
The regular price for the program is $1,950; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $650. Additional financial assistance may also be available.
This course is one of 10 NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.
To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID number (#15310); or call 674-3613.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.