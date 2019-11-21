ratcliffe phaeton 112119 nr p01

The Ratcliffe is now displaying an award-winning 1939 Buick Model 41C Phaeton in the main gallery. It is on loan from Jim "Buickman" Peters and will be on exhibit through the winter.

 Photo courtesy Ratcliffe Transportation Museum

Join the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum for our Annual Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We will have a festive evening of bluegrass music, light refreshments, a local author book signing and a visit with Santa.

You can also see our latest addition -- the Christmas Train -- plus check out a new vehicle in the main gallery.

All are welcome at our Open House and there is no charge to attend!

The Ratcliffe is located at 51 Commerce St. in downtown Pulaski. For more information, call 980-2307.

Submitted by John Hawley

