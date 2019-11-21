Join the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum for our Annual Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We will have a festive evening of bluegrass music, light refreshments, a local author book signing and a visit with Santa.
You can also see our latest addition -- the Christmas Train -- plus check out a new vehicle in the main gallery.
All are welcome at our Open House and there is no charge to attend!
The Ratcliffe is located at 51 Commerce St. in downtown Pulaski. For more information, call 980-2307.
Submitted by John Hawley
