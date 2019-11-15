The Friends of the Ratcliffe, along with former Pulaski County Life Saving Crew members, want to preserve the memory and to honor the work that the rescue squad members provided to our community.
The Pulaski County Life Saving Crew was formed in 1948 after an initial meeting in July of that year at the Dublin town office. We are searching for former members and relatives of these dedicated volunteers who may want to help remember these men and women.
The Friends of the Ratcliffe operates the Ratcliffe Transportation Museum brick garden at the corner of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue, across the street from the Historic Railroad Station. The brick garden has one section reserved for Pulaski County Life Saving Crew. Former members can be remembered with the purchase of a brick to be placed under the section header.
The museum invites the community to help by providing the names of former members of the crew, especially from the early years, and to consider purchasing a brick to permanently honor them.
Former Pulaski County Life Saving Crew members and the The Friends of the Ratcliffe will be conducting future fundraising events to help with this effort and there will be some limited financial assistance for brick purchases.
Additional section headers are in place to honor fire department and police department personnel, all five departments of the military, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, and the four high schools that served our county. There is also a large section to commemorate citizens from the general public.
Placing a brick in the garden is a great way to honor and remember a family member or friend. Each 4-inch-by-8-inch brick can be inscribed with three lines that have 18 characters in each line. A larger brick is available with room for six lines. More than 300 bricks have been placed in the garden as tributes since its inception.
The Friends of the Ratcliffe encourages you to visit the brick garden in front of the museum. For more information, call the Ratcliffe at 980-2307, or visit us at theratcliffemusuem.com or on Facebook.
Submitted by John Hawley
