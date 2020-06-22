The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum invites local families to consider honoring a member of the Pulaski County High School Class of 2020 with a brick in our brick garden.
This year's graduating class has much to be proud of, and their perseverance, positivity and resilience are only a few of the qualities that this extraordinary group possesses. Graduates' names would be placed under the PCHS Cougar header bricks to create a tribute to the unique camaraderie that this class has displayed during the challenges of COVID-19.
The brick garden is in front of the museum and directly across the street from the historic train depot, nestled at the corner of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue. It is surrounded by a classic-style black metal fence, and features lovely landscaping and benches for sitting and reading the garden's many custom bricks that have been placed in honor or memory of a variety of different people and organizations.
Bricks come in two sizes:
- 4 x 8-inch bricks are $100 and can have three lines of text;
- 8 x 8-inch bricks are $200 and can have up to six lines.
All proceeds go directly to the Friends of the Ratcliffe for the operation of the museum and its preservation of our county's history.
Due to COVID-19, the museum is still currently closed to the public, but brick orders can be made with a credit card by calling 980-2307.
Orders can also be placed by mailing a check to The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, P.O. Box 269, Pulaski, VA 24301.
Congratulations to the Pulaski County High School class of 2020! Your community is incredibly proud of your dedication and determination!
Submitted by John Hawley
