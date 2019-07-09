The Friends of the Ratcliffe hosted the eighth annual golf tournament fundraiser for the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum on June 14 at Thorn Spring Golf Course in Pulaski.
Thirteen teams participated, and when the results were in the Dodson team were the champions again. The winning team shot 53, which is the record low score for our tournament. Players included Harris Dodson, Derek Dodson, Spencer Dodson and Jamey Dodson. The younger men are the great grandsons of R.F. Ratcliffe himself.
The foursome of Matt Williams, John Hawley, Tye Kirkner and Butch White took second place. The team was sponsored by Tin Man.
Coming in third was the team of Barry Buckner Sr., Barry Buckner Jr., Jason Hall and Riley Moore. Buckner Sr. is assistant golf coach for the Pulaski County High School Cougars.
The second and third place teams tied at 55, with Tin Man winning a tie-breaker on first handicap hole to clinch second.
The tournament had 37 hole sponsors, and all told raised about $5,600, including special mulligans on two holes in honor of two board members, Wally Brockmeyer and Betty Lou Kirkner, both of whom passed away this year, and who were a big part of the Ratcliffe.
Learn more about the Ratcliffe Museum at http://www.theratcliffemuseum.com/.
Submitted by John Hawley