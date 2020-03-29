New River Community College student Keagan Henegar was recently honored as Radford City Fire Department’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year.
Henegar is part of NRCC’s Access to Community College Education program, which is a public/private partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding tuition for two years.
At the time of the award announcement, Henegar was due to graduate in May with a general studies associate degree and has plans to transfer to Radford University Carilion and obtain a bachelor’s degree in emergency services with the goal of being a paramedic.
Henegar began at the Radford City Fire Department in August 2018 as part of his volunteer hours needed for the ACCE program. He always wanted to be a firefighter like his dad, and the ACCE volunteer service with the fire department provided him with the perfect opportunity to begin following in his father’s footsteps.
Henegar liked the idea of ACCE and wanted to be a part of the program because it would help him save money before he transferred to RUC. When asked about his biggest takeaway from the program, he said it was being able to get involved with the fire department.
“ACCE gives students the chance to get a degree and get out in their community to give back,” Henegar said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.