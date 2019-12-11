The Radford Singers, an ensemble group in the Radford University Department of Music, has been invited to participate in the National Concert Chorus at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 16, 2020. Led by Dr. Meredith Bowen, assistant professor with the music department, the 36-member group will participate in two performances at the prestigious venue. They will open the second half of the concert with a solo spotlight performance on the world-famous Stein Stage. Their performance will be followed by the Festival Chorus, and The Radford Singers will join conductor Dr. Sandra Snow and composer Dr. Andrea Clearfield to debut a new commissioned composition with them.
The group's solo performance will consist of music that speaks to the human experience of becoming oneself. The set will include works from international writers, poets and philosophers that have been adapted as music. Each piece will contain overlapping themes of empowerment and self-worth.
The commissioned performance involves a consortium of 13 choirs, National Concerts and a grant from the ACDA Diverse Voices initiative from across the country that have partnered to create this new work either by providing funds or offering creative input. Their plan is to create a total of three new works that will be debuted each year over the next three years.
Bowen says the impetus for the new commissioned piece is about creating music for women, by women. There are a lot of women’s choruses in the world, she explains, but not a lot of music that speaks to women’s experiences. Bowen says that much of what is out there is predominantly male-focused in terms of subject matter and viewpoints. “A lot of it has to do with the male gaze and how women relate to men,” says Bowen. “We want to sing music that is empowering to women.”
The group was invited to be part of the program after Bowen sent a recording of their work to National Concerts, the entertainment company hosting the event. Bowen, who is also a founding member of the professional women’s chorus Mirabai, pooled resources and various connections she has made in the field to make the concert happen.
Students participating in The Radford Singers are understandably thrilled with the opportunity. Sophomore music major Farrah Boothe said, "I was elated... What better place to begin than Carnegie Hall? I feel like this is a wonderful experience."
Jessy Gahafer, another sophomore majoring in music, said, "I feel like it hasn't fully hit me yet what we are actually about to do. I've also never had a solo on a stage like this before so I guess I don't really know what to expect."
The Radford Singers will hold a preview concert on the campus of Radford University at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 to showcase their Carnegie Hall performance. It will be held at the Davis Performance Hall in the Covington Center. Admission to the show will be free and open to the public.
Submitted by Jason Hutchens
