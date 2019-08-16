The July meeting of the Radford Photo Club awarded first place in last month’s “hands” category to Bill Sydor for this photo of cutting a beet.
The theme for the August meeting is “farm animals.” As always, there will be an open theme as well. The group will gather on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St.
There are no dues or fees — anyone with an interest in photography is welcome to attend and bring photos!
For more information, email joycetsims@verizon.net.