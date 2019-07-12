When the Radford Photo Club met on June 20, Debby Ring placed first in the theme category of “porches” with the photo shown here. Doug Warren placed second. In the open theme category, Tracy Burlingame placed first with her photo of Sammy the cat, and Lucy Gilmore placed second with her bicycle photo.
The next meeting of the Radford Photo Club will be Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Library, located at 30 W. Main St. This month’s theme is “hands,” and there will be an open theme as well. The club has no membership dues or any other requirements — anyone with an interest in photography is welcome!