At the Feb. 27 meeting of the Radford Photography Club, Deborah Ring of Radford won the "Old and New" theme category with a photo of her son's shoes when he was a baby and now. Rebecca Harris of Radford was second with a photo of iron jail house keys and a modern auto key.
Joyce Crowder of Dublin won the regular "open" category with a photo of the Graham's Forge Mill in Wythe County. Bob Daniels of Snowville was second with a night photo of the tall ship Eagle.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 19. There is no theme but there will be five photo challenges for attendees: a still-life station, a close-up or macro station, a black-and-white station, a portrait station, and outside.
The club usually meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library (30 W. Main St.). There is no cost to participate, and members come from throughout the New River Valley. Anyone interested in photography is welcome!
Submitted by Susan Trulove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.