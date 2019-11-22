Earlier this fall, Chapter AB of PEO International awarded an $800 grant to Victoria Faulkner through its Program for Continuing Education. Faulkner, who hails from Radford, will complete the requirements for a teaching certificate in Health and Physical Education from Radford University in May 2020.
"We are very proud of her accomplishments and our ability to help her reach her goals," Chapter AB member Brenda Whisonant wrote in an email.
PEO – which stands for “Philanthropic Educational Organization” – is an international sisterhood based in Des Moines, Iowa, that promotes the education of women all over the world. The organization is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019.
PEO Chapter AB, Radford, was organized in 1961 and is one of many local chapters in the New River Valley. Membership includes women of all ages and backgrounds who meet to support each other, for fellowship and the common purpose of assisting women with their educational goals.
PEO’s Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families. Chapter recommendation is part of the application process.
"There are so many wonderful options for women seeking educational assistance," said PEO Chapter AB President Lin Young via email. "I would encourage anyone with interest to go to the website and explore those projects which might yield opportunities to meet their unique needs."
To learn more about PEO International, go to http://peointernational.org.
Submitted by Brenda Whisonant and Lin Young
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.