The 12th Annual Radford High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony weekend is set for Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31.
There will be four new inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame Class at Radford High School. They are Catherine (Cathy) Underwood Richardson (Class of 1994) Jimmy Vaughn (Class of 1985), Sarah (Hutton) Harmanson (Class of 1933) and Eddie Rader (Class of 1967).
During her senior year, Underwood was a state doubles tennis champion and finished third in the state singles tennis tournament. She played basketball and volleyball and earned district honors in both sports.
Vaughn was Radford’s second state wrestling champion in school history and first in the 1980s. He also led the Bobcats and the New River District in rushing and scoring touchdowns during his senior year. He was an outstanding baseball player (catcher and outfielder) and also lettered in track.
Harmanson led Radford to three winning basketball seasons. She was Radford’s first double-figure scorer and also became Radford’s first 40-point scorer.
Rader was a standout in football and track for three years. He is the first Mickey Runion Award recipient. (Runion, who graduated from Radford and VMI, was awarded the Silver Star during the Vietnam conflict). The award recognizes a Radford High student-athlete who is dedicated, showed devotion to his sport and is a spirited leader.
The Hall of Fame festivities will begin with a dinner honoring the new inductees and their families on Friday night. At halftime of the Radford football game, the new inductees will be recognized in Bobcat Stadium.
On Saturday at noon, there will be a photo session for the new inductees in the Radford High School library. Following this, the public is invited to the induction ceremony at 1 p.m. in the school auditorium. There will be a reception following the ceremony.
A list of past inductees can be found on the Radford City Schools website, https://www.rcps.org/, under the Athletics tab.
