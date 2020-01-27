Kegan Henegar was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for the Radford City Fire Department. Kegan joined the department as a volunteer through the ACCE program and has been continuing to serve in a volunteer capacity for three years. Kegan recently completed his Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations training. He is a second-generation firefighter, with his father Jim Henegar serving the department for several years.
Congratulations, Kegan!
Submitted by Jenni Wilder
