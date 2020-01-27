kegan henegar radford fd 012320 nr p01

Kegan Henegar (center) holds his 2019 Firefighter of the Year award from the Radford City Fire Department, accompanied byFire Chief Rodney Haywood (left) and his father, Jim Henagar.

 Photo courtesy City of Radford

Kegan Henegar was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for the Radford City Fire Department. Kegan joined the department as a volunteer through the ACCE program and has been continuing to serve in a volunteer capacity for three years. Kegan recently completed his Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations training. He is a second-generation firefighter, with his father Jim Henegar serving the department for several years.

Submitted by Jenni Wilder

