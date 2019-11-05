It’s that time of year again to provide Christmas cheer for many!
Radford Elf Shelf is a volunteer organization that provides Christmas assistance to income-eligible families in Radford.
It is a communitywide effort involving many churches, schools, civic organizations, teams and clubs from Radford High School and Radford University that have helped over its 25 years of existence.
Any Radford family or individual who meets eligibility guidelines (200% of the federal poverty level) receives a food voucher to a local grocery store and new toys and books for their children under the age of 18.
The toys are assigned point values roughly equivalent to dollar amounts and are displayed according to age groups. When parents arrive for their appointments, a volunteer helps them shop for their children. Each child the parent is shopping for is allowed an allotted number of points along with a few bonus items.
Last year Elf Shelf provided gifts to 364 children and food vouchers to 226 families in Radford.
Donations of new toys may be made at any of the following locations:
- National Bank
- BB&T Bank
- First Community Bank
- First New River Valley Credit Union
- Union Bank
- Dalton Intermediate School
- Radford High School
- PRS Towing
- Brick House Pizza
- Suntrust Bank
- Wells Fargo Bank
- Sharkey’s
- Dr. Stephen McCuin's office
- Carter Bank and Trust
Toys and gifts need to be placed in the collection boxes by Dec. 4.
Monetary donations may be mailed to Radford Elf Shelf, P.O. Box 358, Radford, VA 24143 or through Pay Pal, Radford Elf Shelf@yahoo.com. There is no deadline on monetary donations.
Questions may be directed to project coordinator Cheryl Loving at cat47loving@gmail.com.
Submitted by Nancy Kent
