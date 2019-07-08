The Radford Clothing Bank is gearing up for another “August Kids” event on Tuesday, July 30. This year’s event will be in the Central United Methodist Church Family Life Building, located at 803 Wadsworth St. in Radford. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to noon, and 4 to 6 p.m.
August Kids is a program that provides vouchers for income-qualifying Radford City residents to purchase back-to-school clothes at the Fairlawn Walmart. Each qualifying child, kindergarten through 12th grade, will receive a $70 voucher to purchase clothes, underclothes or shoes. Last year 276 Radford students were served by this program.
The process for applying is changing this year. Letters will not be mailed out. Those wishing to participate will need to bring ALL of the following verifications in order to participate:
- Photo ID of applicant;
- Proof of Radford address (by bringing a June or July utility bill);
- Social Security card or birth certificate for each child in the home;
- SNAP, Medicaid, TANF or four weeks of current pay stubs for each employed family member.
Community members who would like to contribute to this worthwhile project can mail donations to Radford Clothing Bank, P.O. Box 994, Radford, VA 24143.
Submitted by Martha Kincaid