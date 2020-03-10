The second annual Race for ACCE for Montgomery County will take place on Saturday, May 9, at Blacksburg High School starting at 9 a.m. The Race for ACCE is a fundraiser for the Montgomery County Access to Community College (ACCE) program. Montgomery County is entering a third year of offering this opportunity to graduating high school students residing in the county who graduate with a minimum 2.5 GPA and provide 80 hours of community service.
Sponsorships, prizes, runners and walkers are needed for this event. Visit raceforacce.com to register or sign up to be a sponsor. Contact Martha Ann Stallings at mstallin@vt.edu for more information.
Submitted by Martha Ann Stallings
