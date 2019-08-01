The Rockbridge Pieceworkers Quilt Guild, in conjunction with the Rockbridge Regional Fair, is holding its annual quilt show on the Appomattox Mezzanine at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington from Sept. 5 through 7. Quilt show hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
This year’s show is being judged by Paula Golden, a well-known local art quilter and teacher. Golden was named “Teacher of the Year 2001” by Professional Quilter magazine. She was very honored to have had her quilt "Urban Systems" accepted into the permanent collection of the Virginia Quilt Museum as an example of an art quilt.
Anyone wishing to enter a quilt in the show can download the entry form at www.rpqg.org or email Carol Schoner, quilt show co-chairperson, at cschoner@comcast.net. Entry forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 9! Please mail them to Jan Hammer, 30 Mossy Green Terrace, Lexington, VA 24450.
Submitted by Carol Schoner