The Pulaski County YMCA is kicking off it’s fourth annual “Thin it to Win it” contest and is challenging the community to join in!
You have probably seen "The Biggest Loser" on TV, where competitors work toward a healthier lifestyle. The YMCA’s “Thin it to Win it” competition is your chance to get in on the action and change your life.
The Y would like to help motivate you to take action even if you are not a member. This year as part of your $25 registration fee, we are offering punch cards for eight free exercise classes of your choice (a $40 value), redeemable throughout the contest period.
If that isn’t enough to get you motivated, we are also offering cash prizes for our first-, second- and third-place winners in the categories of Individual and/or Team! So, if you are a small business this could be a great team-building experience; or, if you are an individual looking for a little external motivation this is for you!
Registration opens Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and our kickoff is Monday, Jan. 20. The competition will run through March 13 with weekly weigh-ins. The YMCA will offer support on your fitness journey by sending out recipes, tips and articles along the way. The path to a healthier life does not have to be a lonely one, and the YMCA is here to make it both easy and fun!
To take the first step, head to the YMCA to register with the front desk staff. We are located on 615 Oakhurst Ave. in Pulaski. If you would like more information on “Thin it to Win it,” you can call the office at 980-3671 or email us at progdirymca@comcast.net.
Submitted by Samantha Harding
