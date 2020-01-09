Pulaski on Main, in partnership with the Town of Pulaski, has issued a call for entries to help name the proposed pocket park to be located directly across from the Pulaski County Courthouse on West Main Street. The park will be established during the upcoming Community Development Block Grant project slated to begin construction this fall.
Entry forms can be requested by calling Pulaski on Main at 440-8773 or emailing pulaskionmain@gmail.com. Forms can also be picked up in person at the Pulaski on Main offices, located at 83 W. Main St. downtown, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Forms will also be available at the Pulaski Library, or participants can opt to vote at https://forms.gle/YCSBGvSyEMgGNeTC8.
The $698,846 CDBG is being matched by private and public funds for total improvements of $1.3 million. The project along West Main Street will improve 15 facades, upgrade crosswalks, create a walkway along Peak Creek and create the subject pocket park, which will enhance greenspace in Pulaski’s downtown and function as a gathering area.
“We are excited to open up this competition to our residents and hope that people will take the opportunity to become involved,” said Nichole Hair, deputy town manager for Pulaski. “The improvements on West Main Street are another example of Pulaski’s ongoing revitalization, which involves public and private partners collaborating on multiple initiatives. Sometimes progress takes a while, but we are delighted to know that renovations on various buildings along Main Street and in this new public space will be underway soon.”
Anyone living in Pulaski County can participate, and multiple entries from individuals are welcome.
All entries are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Submitted by Catherine Van Noy
