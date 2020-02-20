Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has granted Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation its most recent Outstanding Customer Service Award.
This year, the chamber has started a new campaign to reward local businesses for their customer service.
“This campaign was designed as a way to motivate, challenge and reward our local businesses who excel and set the standard in customer service,” said Executive Director Peggy White. "Pulaski County has always been a warm and welcoming area with great people, and this gives us the opportunity to showcase those businesses who focus on their customer service and go above and beyond to give great experiences."
Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation was nominated by Louise Compton. Compton injured herself the day after Christmas, and was admitted to Pulaski Health and Rehab, where she received quality care and therapy for her injuries. Compton said she “nominated them for the impeccable quality of care and their extremely friendly staff."
Having been a nurse herself for more than 52 years and understanding what good care is certainly qualifies her to make the nomination. “I know good care when I see it, and that’s what they have here,” Compton said.
Pulaski Health and Rehab has been managed by Terrie Hancock for seven years. Hancock grew up in the New River Valley and understands and loves the community she serves. She is proud of the facility and especially the great staff that make this facility what it is today.
Hancock beamed with pride as she said, “There is no rehab center within 100 miles that compares to this facility. The facility is freshly renovated with a new gym, equipment and new patient rooms. The friendly and knowledgeable staff make it an easy decision to receive care here.”
To nominate a business that has surpassed and excelled in customer service, share their story on the chamber’s Facebook page, or call 674-1991.
Submitted by Olivia Sherman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.