The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held its 67th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Nov. 21 at the Volvo Customer Experience Center in Dublin.
President Lisa Webb gave welcoming remarks, recognized special guests and presented Marcus Thompson, inspiration/communication manager for Volvo Trucks, as master of ceremonies. Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager of Volvo Trucks New River Plant, also issued a welcome to those in attendance.
Following a catered dinner, Webb recognized past chamber presidents, as well as the 2019 executive committee and board of directors, and acknowledged the event’s sponsors. Then came the time that everyone had been waiting for — the presentation of awards.
Emcee Thompson presented the 47th Civic Honors Award to Joe Blankenship, a humble man with a true servant’s heart who seeks no recognition, and an individual who has made a noticeable impact on the lives of people in our community. Blankenship is a Pulaski County native who is well-known for his efforts in starting and maintaining such projects as the Rock Youth Center and the Dream Center, through which residents of all ages can find assistance with their nutritional, physical, economic and spiritual needs.
Then Thompson moved on to the Chamber of Commerce Awards, beginning with the Community Impact Award, which recognizes a nonprofit or organization that has made a significant social impact for the betterment of the community. This year’s winner was Adaire Theatre, which has been part of the Pulaski community for 10 years. Their goal is to enhance local theatrical offerings through inclusive, engaging and affordable programming. Kendall Payne, who grew up in Pulaski County and returned home after leaving the area for a time, accepted the award, noting that it belongs as much to Pulaski County citizens as to those involved directly with the theater. Other nominees included Community Health Center of the New River Valley, NRV State Parks and NRV Agency on Aging.
There were four nominees for the Small Business of the Year Award: Draper Blooms Tea Room, Iron Heart Winery, Lombard Securities-Sabrina Cox, and Luttrell Staffing. Adam Fariss accepted the award on behalf of Iron Heart Winery. Run by a father-son team who built the business from the ground up, they work to create a unique and sustainable business while providing a quality product and experience for the consumer. In his comments, Fariss noted that they meet people from all over the commonwealth who have roots in Southwest Virginia who truly want the businesses and people in our region to prosper.
The Business Excellence Award nominees were Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Camrett Logistics, Hodge Insurance, and Truliant Federal Credit Union. This award recognizes a business that has outstanding practices in managing the organization and achieving results, based on a set of fundamental concepts or values that work toward the betterment of the community. Blue Ridge Fudge Lady was the winner, and Robin Burdette, in accepting the award, expressed her sincere appreciation to everyone who has helped her in the business and to the people of Pulaski County.
M.J. O’Brien Jr., president and CEO of Salem Stone Corporation and related companies, Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, and Guy Smith, Director of Social Services, were the nominees for this year’s Business Executive Award, which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated the highest level of quality leadership and professionalism through their organization and community outreach. In a tough competition, where each person nominated has gone “above and beyond,” the award was presented to Pressman. In accepting the award, Pressman outlined accomplishments such as the opening of a new 16-bed inpatient behavioral health program and LewisGale’s excellent ratings in many areas on which hospitals are graded by various agencies.
At the conclusion of the awards presentations, incoming 2020 Chamber President Shelia Smith commended the chamber’s accomplishments in 2019 under the leadership of outgoing president Webb. Webb was presented with the President’s Plaque, and summarized some of the year’s highlights in the categories of membership, workforce development, legislative programs and tourism, the last category capped by the outstanding year of work by the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee.
At the conclusion of her remarks, Webb presented the gavel to Smith, who expressed how honored she is to become chamber president.
“On behalf of the board of directors and chamber staff, we are excited to move into 2020,” Smith said. “We look forward to celebrating every milestone and success with you and your business or organization in the coming year.”
Submitted by Sheila D. Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.