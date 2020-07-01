Hodge Insurance, third-time champion, won the 2020 Networking on the Green Golf Tournament at the Pete Dye River Course on June 25, hosted by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The annual golfing event consisted of a lunch, tee time and awards with both sponsors and participants.
Networking on the Green contenders included previous defending champions, such as New River Community College, Electroplate-Rite and Lewis Gale Hospital–Pulaski. Other contenders included State Farm, Webb Donald Appalachian Power, Community Health Center of the NRV, Eleven West, H.T. Bowling, National Bank of Blacksburg-Pulaski County, SERVPRO of Montgomery and Pulaski, and Virginia Eagle. Lunch sponsor Ethos Technologies also took part. Eventual winner Hodge Insurance was this year's cart sponsor.
This year marked the 20th anniversary for this Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce celebration. For more information, visit pulaskichamber.info.
Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff
