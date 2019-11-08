On Oct. 26, the trails at Randolph Park were aglow from hundreds of carved pumpkins and luminaries where more than 20 businesses were on hand with Halloween-themed setups to hand out candy for the first Randolph Park Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular.
“It was the largest crowd to ever attend an event at Randolph Park,” said Shay Dunnigan, director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation.
The event was organized by Pulaski County Parks and Rec and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Executive Director Peggy White said, “It took a year of planning and organizing to make the event happen. But most importantly, there was one goal, and we were all 100% committed to that goal.”
This family fun event had a little something for everyone. Iron Heart Winery was on hand, as well as Sliders Food Truck. Nate Montgomery provided music, as well as serving as emcee, encouraging and updating the audience on the Celebrity Pumpkin Carving Competition.
There were five carvers for this first annual event: Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet; Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers; Dublin town Manager Tye Kirkner; Matthew Defaria, COO of Koinonia; and Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell. The competition was tough and ended with a tie-breaker decided by the audience. The eventual winner of the Champion Pumpkin Carving Traveling Trophy was Tye Kirkner.
Additional winners by category were:
Business -- Rural King, winner of the Business Carving Trophy
Elementary Schools -- Pulaski Elementary School / Ms. Hatcher’s Class, winner of a $50 gift card and the School Trophy;
Pulaski County High School -- FFA, winner of a $50 gift card
Public and Individuals -- Jay Turner, winner of a $25 gift card
The judges for the event Robin Burdette, better known as the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady; Lance Gardner, James Hardie sponsor representative; Brooks Dawson, Pulaski Town Councilman; Dr. Lisa Gray, PTO with Building Bridges and general surgeon at LewisGale Pulaski; Lisa Webb, 2019 Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce president; and Betsy Haugh, Pulaski Yankees general manager. They deserve a lot of credit because they had a tough job judging all the pumpkins on the trails.
Businesses that took part included: Community Health Center of the NRV, Building Bridges, Dublin Police Department, Dublin Animal Hospital, Ethan Allen, First Bank and Trust, New River Resource Authority, NRV Lube Plus, Highland Ridge Rehab, National Bank, Member One FCU, Patty's Kitchen, Shoney's, Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, Pulaski Chapter of DAR, Northstar Church, Community Christian Church, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, Jubilee Christian Center, New River Valley Medicine, Highland Memory Gardens, Hearts behind the Badge, Alliance Express Urgent Care and Dublin Fire Department.
“The participation and support on this event was amazing from the businesses,” said Shannon Ainsley, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce membership director. “They went above and beyond decorating their spots for the kids to enjoy. They threw their full support into this, wanting it to be a great community event.”
A special shout out goes to Pulaski County Economic Development, Michael Solomon, and Pulaski County Schools, Mary Rash, Mary Cheverton and Sarah Polcha for bringing out the Cougar!
Events can only be a good as the people involved and this event proved that. A special thank you to Erika Webb and the HOSA Club at Pulaski County High School, Dublin Town Offices, Rhonda Hudson and all the people that gave of their time to make this event possible.
We are looking forward to next year! Please check out the pictures online at the Pulaski Chamber Facebook page.
Submitted by Shannon Ainsley
