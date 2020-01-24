The Meadowbrook Library in Shawsville is organizing our eighth annual Prom Dress Extravaganza!

We are looking for clean, gently used prom dresses to be given away to 11th and 12th graders who will be attending their local prom.

If you have any prom dresses you would be willing to part with, you may drop them off at any of the branches of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries. We need the dresses by Saturday, Feb. 29.

Then it will be the students' turn!

The Prom Dress Extravaganza will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to public school, private school and homeschool students. All dresses will be free to the participants.

For more information, contact Meadowbrook Library at 268-1964.

Submitted by Janet Wren

