Calling all wizards of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin! Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley invites you to fly in for the Second Annual Tri-wizard Tri-Mile Trail Race/Potter in the Park event to benefit its adult and family literacy programs.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9:45 a.m., muggles, wizards and four-legged/one-headed leashed beasts will run or walk through the Wizarding World of Bisset Park in Radford. The Potter in the Park event will feature costume contests (for adults, youth and pets), quidditch demonstrations, care of magical creatures and potions classes with distinguished Hogwarts faculty, age-group awards, door prizes, Potter food and magical fun for all!
Can't make an appearance on Aug. 31? Sign up as a virtual "invisibility cloak" racer (complete a 3-mile journey whenever and wherever you please!) and you will receive a T-shirt and the magical feeling that comes from supporting literacy!
“We solemnly swear we are up to so much good,” said LVNRV executive director Linda Jilk. “Your support will help us win the battle against illiteracy. 'Accio' literacy!”
Enroll by Hogwarts house at http://www.lvnrv.org/potterinthepark. The entry fee is $25 per individual (or invisibility cloak racer), $80 per team of four. Please note that after Aug. 10, registration fees increase, and T-shirts and pet bandannas cannot be guaranteed. The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, call 382-7262 or send an "owl" to info@lvnrv.org. Follow https://www.facebook.com/LVNRV/ for race updates.
Submitted by Emma Pratt