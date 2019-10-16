On Saturday Night, October 12, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Medic 7 (Clearbrook) was dispatched to assist the City of Roanoke with an unresponsive patient. Upon arrival Medic 7 took their EMS jump bag along with other equipment into the residence where a City of Roanoke fire truck crew, EMS Supervisor and numerous other friends and family of the patient where all present.
Upon entering the house the portable CO detector on the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue EMSjump bag started alarming. The detector was then taken outside, to clean air, where it stopped. Then it was taken back inside where it started alarming again and the value read 350 parts per million. A gas monitor was then taken off of the City of Roanoke fire truck and it too read that high levels of carbon monoxide were present in the home.
Everyone was then directed out of the house and into fresh air.The presence of the carbon monoxide detector on the EMS bag kept many people from getting sick, it protected fire and EMS crews, and the patient was able to be properly diagnosed and receive proper care.
As colder weather approaches and people start to heat their homes, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that is commonly called the “silent killer”.
It is a product of combustion and is present any time that natural gas, propane, kerosene, or wood is used to heat a home or power an appliance like a stove or hot water heater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.