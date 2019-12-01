Local filmmaker Chris Valluzzo recently moved his current project to the next panel of the storyboard, with the launch of a funding campaign on Indiegogo.
That project is his new family show called “Penny P’s Backyard” – a series about a girl named Penny P and her three friends who make videos and animations about the world around them, and in the process investigate the intersections of nature, science and Appalachian folk art.
When last we met our heroine, cast and crew were involved in shooting the so-called “proof of concept” at the historic Yellow Sulphur Springs resort near Christiansburg. Roanoke Times reporter Sara Gregory went on location two summers ago to write about the production (“Creator wants children’s TV show to shine light on Appalachian culture,” August 2017).
For the next step, Valluzzo needs to prepare the submission materials necessary to spark the interest of potential outlets like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Those materials include the proof of concept, a pilot script and a first season outline. And that takes funding.
But there’s something else he needs, that will be every bit as important.
“We need to build a portfolio of people who are going to advise us on the various storylines,” Valluzzo wrote in an email. “Consider this an open call to specialists of all kinds, and we’ll add you to our list of people we can say, ‘look Amazon, Netflix, we already have the locations, we have the pilot, we have the first season outline — and we have a stable of advisors that will make sure our science is on point and our art and folk culture comes from the source.’”
Valluzzo writes that he’s interested in artisans like potters, blacksmiths, quilters, musicians, metal workers, wood turners and painters, as well as naturalists, geologists, civil engineers, roboticists, chemists, people into sustainability and more.
“Everything about this show needs to come from the community it’s about,” Valluzzo emphasized.
Sustainability is actually one of the most distinctive aspects of “Penny P’s Backyard.” As The Times reported two years ago, it will be the first show utilizing 100% renewable energy — all lights, sound, camera, drone, communication, camera rigging and catering will be powered by the sun, thanks to a partnership with Solar Connexion in Blacksburg.
“I wanted a show that would do something big in the world of sustainability,” Valluzzo wrote on his project’s Facebook page. “... And in the end, I can tell my grandkids that I tried to challenge the industry I was involved in. To do better and be better.”
If you’d like to help, go to https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/penny-p-s-backyard/. You can also learn more at https://www.facebook.com/PennyPBackyard/.
