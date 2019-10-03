The Pulaski County High School Theatre Arts Department will present the bluegrass musical “Bright Star” for shows on five dates in October.
The production opens Saturday, Oct. 5, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee Sunday, Oct, 6, at 2 p.m. The play will not be presented the following weekend, but will return Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. The play will be presented in the PCHS Little Theatre. All tickets are $5.
“Bright Star” is a beautiful tale of young love, love lost, and redemption. The play takes place in 1923 and 1924 in Zebulon, North Carolina, as well as 1945-46 in Hayes Creek and Asheville, North Carolina. The play is based on a true incident during the time period with music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
In 1923, a poor young girl falls in love with the mayor’s son. The mayor does not want them together because he has plans for Jimmy Ray to take over his dynasty and make a name for himself. Jimmy Ray and Alice spend an evening together that leads to her expecting a child. Infuriated, the mayor convinces Alice’s father to sign away her rights to the baby (as she is under age) for adoption.
Alice searches for her child throughout her adult life. She becomes a publisher for a large magazine in Asheville, but she and Jimmy Ray drifted apart after she went to college. His father has died.
Beautiful ballads, heart-wrenching power songs, and an incredibly gifted cast make this a musical not to be missed. Despite a limited run on Broadway, “Bright Star” has become an audience favorite from the Barter Theatre to other theaters across the country. This incredible story will make you long for a time when musicals were compelling and emotional.
The cast of the show includes Addie Levy as Alice; Ryan Luu as Jimmy Ray; Jericca Morgan and Grace Bailey sharing the role of Margo; Blake Bauer as Billy (the young ingénues); Clarissa Mattson and Zoe Keith as Lucy and Brian Queen as Daryl (Alice’s office assistants); Chris Vazques as the mayor; Seth Martin and John Pittsenbarger as Alice’s dad on alternating nights; Arianna Ratliff and Carrie Blankenship as Alice’s mama; and Ethan Sealander as Billy’s father. Other cast members include Ben Rorrer, Krystal Mattson, Christi Hopper, Janet Brame, Gwen Arnold, Dante Holmes, Charlotte Lingo, Mandi Hopper, Eliza Morgan, Kylee Groves and Emma Clevinger. The show’s guitarist is James Utt.
Pulaski County High School is located at 5414 Cougar Trail in Dublin.
For more information, contact Jeff McCoy at jmccoy@pcva.us or 643-0339.
Submitted by Jeff McCoy
