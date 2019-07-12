Weather permitting, paving on State Route 897 (Crystal Creek Drive) in Roanoke County will start on Wednesday, July 17. Route 897 will be closed to through traffic on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for approximately five working days.
During the daily closure, through traffic will not be able to use Route 897 between Route 613 (Merriman Road) and Route 221.
The road will remain open for local traffic, so residents will still be able to access homes. Flaggers will be present on Route 897 to control local traffic as changes to traffic patterns may be in place at times.
Message boards will be present to advise drivers of the upcoming road work and the closure.