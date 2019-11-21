dkg 112119 nr p01
Photo courtesy Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener

Chapter President Mary Beth Glenn (left) and member Ruth Ann Whitener represented the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International-Nu Chapter at Radford University’s Partners in Excellence Celebration on Oct. 24. Many of the scholarship recipients were present to meet their donors.

Submitted by Ruth Ann Sloop Whitener

