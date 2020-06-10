In early April, the Virginia Tech chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon held its annual philanthropy week for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and raised $162,000 in five days, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyle Scott, head philanthropy chair for the fraternity, contacted The Roanoke Times in May to share news of the organization’s achievement.
“I would love to get this story out to show everyone it is possible to do good during such sad times,” Scott wrote in an email.
He followed up with another message outlining how the fundraiser unfolded.
“Our official week was April 2 to 7. Before the pandemic occurred, myself alongside my other philanthropy chair, Terrence Harrell, had set a goal of $150,000.
“We started our visualizing and planning process in late November 2019, and after the transition to virtual learning we had to completely restructure our five-plus months of planning in just over a week and a half. We decided on a social-media-based fundraising campaign, and in doing so we chose to not have a goal – rather, just raise as much money as we possibly could.
“On the first day of ‘TKE Week’ we held a ‘No More Cancer Rally’ -- an event with TKE and Tri-Delta [sorority] -- which is an hourlong event with different challenges to participate in. Some challenges included sending out five text messages or emails, posting on social media using the hashtag #StJudeRally.”
Scott reports that TKE and Tri-Delta raised about $20,000 in that hour alone. For the rest of the week, “we based each day off of a theme from the hospital,” he wrote. Activities ranged from patient spotlight stories to TKE brothers shaving their heads in a show of solidarity.
“Around 9 p.m. on April 7 we crossed the $150,000 fundraising mark, and the following day we crossed $160,000. In total we raised $162,000 over the course of the week,” Scott’s email noted. He added that over the course of three TKE Weeks from 2017 to 2019, the Virginia Tech chapter raised $500,000, “which put us as the top fundraising chapter in the nation.”
According to the St. Jude’s website (https://www.stjude.org/), founder Danny Thomas, a TKE member from the Gamma-Nu chapter at the University of Toledo, asked his fraternity to join his cause. The Tau Kappa Epsilon national organization website (https://www.tke.org/) states that the fraternity officially began its philanthropic partnership with St. Jude’s in 1972. TKE has escalated its fundraising campaigns in the new millennium, from a $1 million/five-year pledge launched in 2011 to the current $10 million-in-10-years campaign that got underway in 2019.
In the past, VT fraternity members and friends have been able to visit the St. Jude’s complex in Memphis to celebrate the annual fundraising effort. But not in the age of coronavirus. Instead, Scott wrote that TKE’s St. Jude representative Sarah Whitten organized a virtual tour of the hospital, with some 130 TKE and Tri-Delta members participating.
An extensive article about Tech's fundraising efforts can be found at https://www.stjude.org/inspire/blogs/inspired-by-your-kindness/virginia-tech-tke-tri-delta-virtual-fundraising.html.
