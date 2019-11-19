In October, Shaena Muldoon of The Palisades Restaurant in Eggleston was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association. Muldoon was among 17 award recipients honored at the 2019 VRLTA Ordinary Awards held at The Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump. Muldoon was nominated among 130 businesses, individuals and attractions. The winners were announced in front of an audience of more than 240 hospitality and travel industry peers and leaders from across the commonwealth.
“Each year, Ordinary Awards winners represent all the extraordinary people and companies that make up Virginia’s hospitality and tourism industry, and this year, our record number of nominations raised the bar even higher,” said Eric Terry, president of VRLTA. “On behalf of the association, our staff and board, we applaud the efforts of our nominees, finalists and winners for the exemplary work they have done and will continue to do.”
The term “ordinary” will be familiar to those who enjoy heritage tourism. As an example, Chinn’s Ordinary, considered “the oldest original inn in America,” was built around 1728 in what was then Chinn’s Crossroads. The building was uniquely situated half-way between Alexandria and Winchester, making it an ideal location for an inn and tavern catering to travelers. Over the years it has continued in its role, becoming the Beveridge House in the early 1800s; the Middleburg Inn around 1890; and since 1937 it has operated as the Red Fox Inn & Tavern. This history speaks to all facets of VRLTA’s membership: restaurants, lodging and travel.
The true goal of the Ordinary Awards is to honor those in our industry, be they individuals or companies, that are truly extraordinary. Friends and neighbors gathered at The Palisades on Oct. 23 for a homecoming celebration to honor Shaena and her achievement. Giles County is so excited to welcome this award home!
For more information, go to VRLTA.org.
Submitted by Cora Gnegy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.