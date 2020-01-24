Virginia Tech will be holding its 19th annual Big Event on Saturday, April 4.

The Big Event is a student-run community service effort that has grown into the second-largest event of its kind in the nation. Every spring, thousands of students, faculty and staff come together to complete hundreds of community service projects throughout Blacksburg, Christiansburg and the New River Valley. Projects are completed regardless of need or socioeconomic status; instead, it is The Big Event’s goal to simply say “thank you.”

Starting in 2002, The Big Event at Virginia Tech has grown exponentially. Rooted in Virginia Tech's motto "Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve), The Big Event has provided an opportunity for the entire Virginia Tech community to join together and thank the surrounding communities of Virginia.

The 2002 Big Event saw about 475 volunteers complete 60 projects, but the 2019 event saw 7,820 volunteers complete 1,180 projects. The goal this year is 10,000 volunteers completing 1,200 projects.

Homeowners can submit their job requests at https://registration.vtbigevent.org/jobrequest.

Volunteers can sign up at https://registration.vtbigevent.org/signup.

Check us out on Facebook at Facebook.com/VTBigEvent.

Submitted by Justin Larkin

