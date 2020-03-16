The call for entries for the Virginia Tech Hahn Horticulture Garden’s 2020 “Simply Elemental” sculpture show is now open and accepting applications. The application closing date is April 30. Artists will be notified by May 8.
“Simply Elemental” has provided an outdoor art experience for the public in the New River Valley for the past six years. This show invites artists to create sculptures for the Hahn’s beautiful garden setting, and is open to anyone who wishes to create and display art for others to enjoy! The primary requirement is that the art be family-friendly and able to withstand two months in the elements.
To apply, you will need to provide your contact information, an image of your work or a concept image or sketch of a proposed work, an artist bio and/or art statement.
This year’s theme is “Art is Among Us: Be Inspired.” Pieces in the exhibit will be selected using the following guidelines:
- Uses the garden setting to advantage
- Makes a strong visual impact
- Non-harmful to the horticulture garden and its plants
- Appropriate to a family-friendly setting
- Requires no maintenance during the exhibit
- Installed in a secure manner
- Safe for the public
- Leaves no permanent impact on the garden
“Simply Elemental” is scheduled to exhibit from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, with an opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 2. New this year is the addition of a People’s Choice Award in the amount of $100.
Check out the Hahn Garden web page at https://hahngarden.vt.edu/ for a fillable pdf application form or a link to apply online. It may also be possible to pick up a paper form at the garden, but artists are advised to make contact ahead of time to determine whether any coronavirus-related restrictions are in effect.
For any questions or concerns about the application process, email vtgarden@vt.edu.
Submitted by Blacksburg Regional Art Association
