The board of the New River Fair Association has canceled this year's New River Valley Fair scheduled for July 20-25, according to a June 2 statement from New River Valley Recreation Inc.
This would have been the 67th year for the popular event, which takes place at the fairgrounds in Dublin.
The cancellation is due to "current restrictions and limitations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty regarding timelines that will allow us to join again safely in large groups."
The decision to cancel came after much consideration, and included input from sponsors, entertainers and vendors, the statement said. Organizers also considered the safety of the community and the future success of the fair. The decision of the board was unanimous.
"We are in the process of contacting our sponsors, entertainers, vendors and community groups that are impacted to ensure all parties are aware of the change," part of the statement reads.
"We appreciate the continued support of the New River Valley community and look forward to the return of the fair in 2021."
The Roanoke Times
