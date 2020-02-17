New River Stage will have audiences saying “Please, sir, I want some more,” with their dark production of “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens. This Robert Thomas Noll adaptation is an exciting, fast-moving melodrama about the adventures of an orphan redeemed from a life of cruel poverty and crime.
“What drew me to this version of ‘Oliver Twist’ is how it feels true to the original source material,” said director Lincoln Sklar. “When Dickens wrote [his book] he intended it to be a social commentary on how the impoverished of his time were treated by society. The story resonates with today’s audience because we can all see ourselves in the resilience of Oliver.”
Piper Freeman stars as the title character. The show also features Victoria Cochran as Fagin, Shaye Lester as Nancy, Josh Marrett as Bill Sikes and Addison Campbell as the Artful Dodger. The cast is made up of 14 local actors playing more than 30 roles, and will include original music by Anna and David Smith.
In addition to director Sklar, the production team includes assistant director Shaye Lester and producer Drew Callahan, with technical direction by Johan Guyt and James Pharis, and costuming by Elizabeth Ainsworth.
This play is recommended for ages middle school and above due to depictions of child abuse, domestic abuse and stage violence.
The show will be held at The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive in Blacksburg.
Performance dates are March 7, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; and March 7, 8 and 14 at 3 p.m. The show runs 120 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and are available at the door or online at newriverstage.org.
New River Stage is a nonprofit community theater group now in its 15th year of operation. For more information, please call 585-4295 or email newriverstageinfo@gmail.com.
Submitted by Lincoln Sklar
