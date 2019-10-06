RC Jazz and Wind Ensembles Joint Concert
October 10, 7:30 p.m., Olin Theater
The bands will perform under the direction of Dr. Marc LaChance.
Ethics in Professional Lives presented by Ms. Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
October 22, 7:30 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity in partnership with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation host an evening with Nancy Agee.
Nancy Agee is the President and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit integrated health care system headquartered in Roanoke, serving southwest Virginia. Agee has directly impacted Carilion’s changing the economic landscape of the Roanoke Valley from a rail town to a leader in health science.
Agee is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare, and is the immediate past chair of the American Hospital Association. Among Agee’s many awards, rankings and board memberships, she was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare Magazine for the past three years and one of The Top 25 Women in Healthcare by the same origination.
Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity in conjunction with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation established an endowed annual lecture series on Leadership in 2015. In addition to the lecture, the endowed series presents scholarship funds to current Roanoke College students’ who demonstrate strong leadership.
Ongoing Art Exhibition until October 13:
Rob Wynne: Post Nostalgia in Olin Gallery
Rob Wynne’s Post Nostalgia comprises of a small retrospective of the various mediums in which he works: Glass, bronze, thread and embroidery. His works references literature and different aspects of visual art and history. Wynne was born in 1948 in New York. His work is in the collections of The Museum of Modern Art, N.Y.C., The Whitney Museum of Art, N.Y.C., The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y., Centre Pompidou, Paris, France, The Norton Museum, West Palm Beach, Fla. Rob Wynne currently lives and works in New York City.
Duane Cregger: Still(ness) in Smoyer Gallery
Still(ness) explores the search for tranquility within an unruly psyche. Intuitive marks build detailed and busy compositions that are calmed by layers of quieted color. Duane Cregger received a Bachelor of Arts in Art from Roanoke College in 1992. He lived in Washington, DC, with a career in art direction and design until 2003, when he began to paint. His paintings are found in private and corporate collections, and his work has been featured in several publications. He has been a participant and received awards in numerous juried exhibitions, including Roanoke College’s 2015 and 2019 juried biennials. Cregger currently lives and paints in southwest Virginia.
Roanoke College Fine Arts Faculty Show
October 26-December 6
Opening Reception: October 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Smoyer Gallery
This exhibition will showcase current work created by the Roanoke College’s Studio Art Faculty: Scott Hardwig, Eliz. S.- K. Heil and Katherine Shortridge. Hardwig teaches ceramics and sculpture at Roanoke College and received his master of fine arts degree from New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University and has been a member of the college’s faculty since 1977. Heil joined the Roanoke College faculty in 1981 and teaches photography, computer graphics and printmaking, earning her master of fine arts degree in printmaking and drawing from Northern Illinois University. Shortridge received her master of fine arts degree from Indiana University and has taught painting and drawing at the college since 2003.
Claire Stankus: Flaws in Flatness, Smoyer Gallery
Tidy piles of studio scraps, flowers on the floor, a red water bottle, house plants, and birthday cakes are recurring features in Flaws of Flatness, an exhibition in Smoyer Gallery featuring contemporary paintings from Claire Stankus. The artist collects seemingly banal and everyday objects and paints her daily encounters with them; creating illusions of flat and new spaces within a familiar scene. Claire Stankus was born and raised in the suburbs of Albany, NY and earned a BFA in Painting from Syracuse University in 2012. Claire earned her MFA in Studio Art at the University of Connecticut and is currently teaching drawing and painting as Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at Hollins University.
The 2019 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program
Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy: Howard Kurtz in Conversation with Jen Psaki
November 12, 7:30 p.m., Homer C. Bast Center
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” --Winston Churchill
Many decry current breakdowns of civility that seem worse than any time before in American political parties, branches of government, media, and other public institutions. This year, Henry H. Fowler speakers will address the apparent decline in public civility and what, if anything, can be done about it.
Howard Kurtz, media specialist for Fox News, and Jen Psaki, former Communications Director for the Obama Administration will engage in a conversation on the decline in civility, especially as it relates to government and the media.
Howard Kurtz is Fox News media critic and best-selling author who presents a non-partisan look at how today’s rapidly changing news and political landscape is evolving. He addresses faith in the media, truth in reporting, and the rapid-fire news cycle.
Jen Psaki is currently a fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics where she teaches a course titled, The Art of Communicating in a Social Media Age: The Good, The Bad and The Unknown. She is also a CNN contributor.
Free tickets for all are required and available at roanoke.edu/events or at the Colket Center information desk.
