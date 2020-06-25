The New River Valley Home Builders Association is proud to announce that Isaac McHone, of Max Meadows, is the recipient of this year's Rick Whitney Memorial Scholarship.
The mission of the NRVHBA Scholarship Committee is to support the future growth of the construction industry by providing aid to deserving students planning to enroll in construction-related studies at Virginia's colleges, trade schools, and within working internships.
The NRVHBA requests applications from graduating high school students in Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd, Wythe and Carroll counties, as well as the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and the city of Radford.
Though many outstanding applications were received, Isaac’s combined educational, extracurricular and work experience pushed him to the top of the group.
Isaac became interested in learning about the trades after building a house with his dad. He took building trades classes in his junior and senior years at Fort Chiswell High School and is looking forward to furthering his career in the plumbing field. He has been accepted to Wytheville Community College and plans to earn his Master Plumber license.
The NRVHBA looks forward to having Isaac as a future building industry member of the community and wishes him luck in his educational and career endeavors.
Rick Whitney, for whom the annual scholarship is named, came to the New River Valley area in 1997 and was employed as vice president of construction for SAS Construction LLC. Whitney was instrumental in developing and constructing Knollwood Townhomes, the Glen, and The Meadows at Northside Park, Cedarfield Subdivision and Cedarfield Apartments. He became an avid member of the New River Valley Home Builders Association in 1997, builder director in 1997, vice president in 1998 and president of the association in 1999. As a father, Whitney recognized the importance of education to young people. To encourage others to pursue their dreams, this scholarship was established to honor his many accomplishments.
The New River Valley Home Builders Association is a professional trade organization serving the residential and commercial building industry of the NRV since 1976. Learn more at http://www.nrvhba.com/.
Submitted by Kelsey Grow
