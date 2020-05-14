The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to announce the winners of the first-ever NRVHBA LEGO Home Building Contest.
Kids from throughout the New River Valley were invited to submit entries of their best custom home creations. More than 90 submissions were received, and winners were chosen from among four age groups.
The following youngsters took top honors in the inaugural contest:
- 3- to 5-Year-Old Winner: Caedmon, age 3
- 6- to 8-Year-Old Winner: Lyla, age 6
- 9- to 11-Year-Old Winner: Wyatt, age 11
- 12- to 14-Year-Old Winner: Jeremiah, age 13
- Honorable Mention Winner: Lucas, age 11
Entries were judged over several days by members of the NRVHBA, as well as a former senior LEGO Model Maker. Each entry received scores based on Overall Design, Best Use of LEGO Elements and “Cool Factor” (overall creativity and originality).
Each age-group winner received a $25 gift card to either Imaginations Toy & Furniture in Blacksburg, Adventure Hobbies and Toys in Christiansburg, or The Bread Basket in Floyd. Winners were notified via email and have been announced on the NRVHBA Facebook page.
To view all submissions and winners, please visit the NRVHBA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nrvhba/.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Submitted by Kelsey Grow
