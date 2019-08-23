The New River Valley Regional Theatre is moving this upcoming season from downtown Pulaski to downtown Draper, and will be establishing the Draper Mercantile and Trading Company as the home base for future performances, according to a news release from Robin Brooke, who founded the organization.
In its first season, NRVRT produced a slate of shows at the historic Pulaski Theatre that included “Always Patsy Cline,” “Forever Plaid,” “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” “Love Letters” and “Holiday Magic,” an original Christmas show written specifically for the area.
Calling the Pulaski Theatre “an amazing venue,” Brooke said: “We were so lucky to perform there and are so thankful to The Friends of the Pulaski Theatre for letting us share their space. But after a year of shows with an inability to get enough of an audience in to cover our costs, we had to make a tough financial decision.
“The beauty of Draper Village is that we're only 12 minutes away from downtown Pulaski," Brooke continued. "People who have come to know us can still see us. Everyone at the Mercantile has been so warm, positive and forward-thinking. As entrepreneurs we know we must morph whenever we hit a wall and we hope moving to this smaller, vibrant, amazing village will benefit all of our businesses as well as the communities here in Pulaski County."
The news release stated that stage shows will be smaller than before, yet still provide an evening of high quality professional theater in a variety of genres. The radio show will continue, rebranded as The NRV Radio Show, and will move to every fourth Friday of the month. The venue provides the option of having a meal or refreshments as part of enjoying a performance.
New River Valley Regional Theatre is a nonprofit 501c3 that relied upon donors and sponsors to mount an impressive inaugural season. Brooke notes that the troupe is shifting gears and still going strong.
"Our team is excited to work with the powerful group of creative collaborators at the Mercantile and in the Village,” she said.
Learn more at http://nrvregionaltheatre.org/, or call 200-5668.
The Roanoke Times