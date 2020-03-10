NRV CARES, a local nonprofit child abuse prevention agency, is hosting its 20th Annual Gala and Auction on Saturday, March 21, at the Inn at Virginia Tech. The event will run from 6 to 11 p.m.
The spinning blue and silver pinwheel, a symbol of child abuse prevention, has been chosen as the theme of this year’s gala.
“We want to draw attention to the pinwheel, which signifies happy childhoods and the fact that all children deserve a safe and nurturing environment,” explains Andi Golusky, executive director of NRV CARES.
The gala committee, comprised of community volunteers, interns and staff, and chaired by volunteer Sussi Walters, has been working hard to collect donations from local merchants, business owners and friends of the agency to help make the 20th annual event the best one yet. Items up for auction this year include a fisherman’s kayak, gorgeous handmade jewelry, a fall beach week in Duck, North Carolina, tickets to a Hokie football game (including sitting one quarter in the radio booth) and more.
The night will begin with a silent auction followed by a world-class buffet dinner, a short program, a live auction, and then finish up by dancing the night away! This event makes a great date-night or a fun time with a group of friends. What is better than having a great time, picking up some awesome gifts, or a little present for yourself, all while helping a great cause in our own local community?
All proceeds from this event support the local programming offered by NRV CARES. These programs, all of which are provided free to citizens of the New River Valley, include Parenting Young Children classes, Circle of Parents support groups, Stewards of Children trainings and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the New River Valley.
Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased at www.nrvcares.givesmart.com.
If you are unable to attend this year’s gala, please consider becoming an event sponsor, or making a donation to the agency. When you donate to NRV CARES, your money stays in our community to help us in achieving our goal of protecting children and strengthening families.
Please visit www.nrvcares.org for more information.
Submitted by Andi Golusky
