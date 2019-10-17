New River Community College will hold its sixth annual Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.
The event, sponsored by the NRCC library, will feature artists, authors and dealers from around the New River Valley and beyond.
The schedule for panel discussions is:
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. -- “80 Years of Marvel Comics Traveling Display” panel with Dr. Matthew Smith, director of Communication Studies at Radford University.
• 11 a.m. to noon -- “BrotherMan Comics” panel with Guy Sims, writer.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- “100 Years of King Features’ Comic-Strip, Barney Google and Snuffy Smith” panel with John Rose, writer and artist.
• Noon to 1 p.m. -- “501st Legion/Star Wars” panel with members of the International Star Wars cosplay organization.
• 1 to 2 p.m. -- “Edgar Rice Burroughs, Creator of Tarzan of the Apes and John Carter of Mars” panel with Burroughs Bibliophiles members Stanley Galloway, professor at Bridgewater College and author of “Teenage Tarzan”; Lee Strong, writer of two authorized Burroughs sequels, “A Soldier of Poloda” and “Untamed Pellucidar”; and Henry Franke III, the organization’s magazine and newsletter editor.
• 1 to 2 pm. -- “Superhero Thought Experiments” panel with Chris Gavaler, professor, Washington & Lee University and author of “Origin of Superheroes” and “Superhero Comics.”
• 2 to 3 p.m. -- Richard Case, artist, will be interviewed by Scott McDarmott.
• 3 to 4 p.m. -- Artist “Bernie Wrightson - The Early Years” panel with Tom Vincent, comic book fan.
Some area dealers attending the event include Dollar Comics, Rick Fortenberry, Arch-Villain Comics, Vintage Investments, Blue Ridge Toys and Collectibles and Chief’s Comics and Collectibles.
Other special guests include comic book artists Richard Case, Steve Mannion, Gary Kwapisz and Kevin Sharpe. Also appearing will be Handsome Jimmy “The Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant and the Radford High School RoboCats.
Cosplayers and children wearing their Halloween costumes are welcome at this all-ages event. There will be a costume parade, allowing anyone who wants to show off their costume the chance to walk across the stage.
Event admission is free. Food will be available from the Snack Time food truck. The college is located at 5251 College Drive. Visit www.nr.edu/comic-con for more information about special guests and dealers attending the event.
Submitted by Jill Ross
