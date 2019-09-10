NRCC Cruise In 2018 car

An entry from last year's NRCC Campus Cruise-In.

 Photo courtesy of New River Community College

New River Community College’s fourth annual Campus Cruise-In will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot H at NRCC in Dublin.

The Campus Cruise-In will feature classic cars from regional car club members. The event is sponsored by the automotive technology department, and the automotive students will judge the cars. Trophies will be presented for the first three places.

The event is family-friendly, open to the public and free of charge.

New River Community College is located at 5251 College Drive. Registration will be held on the day of the event and is $10 per car for those interested in entering the competition. Call 674-3600, ext. 4285 for more information.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

