The October Floyd County Chamber of Commerce membership lunch meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at noon in the Skyline National Bank’s Community Room. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP by Friday, Oct. 25, to info@floydchamber.org or 745-4407; otherwise all from the business community are welcome to come. Lunch will be provided by chamber member The Buffalo Hemp Company.
The meeting’s presentation will be provided by Dr. Pat Huber, president of New River Community College, and Angie Covey, executive director of the New River Community College Educational Foundation, who will talk about how chamber member NRCC offers programming and services that benefit local businesses and employees, and the ACCE free tuition program that benefits students from Floyd County.
The meeting will also include election of the 2020 chamber officers by the board, along with the presentation of the slate of nominees for election to the chamber board by the chamber membership at the annual membership dinner meeting on Nov. 25.
Dr. Huber is New River Community College’s sixth president and the first female to hold that position. She was named to the presidency in 2017 after serving in various faculty and administrative roles at NRCC for more than 25 years. Dr. Huber earned an associate degree from Wytheville Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Emory and Henry College, a master’s degree from West Virginia University, and a Ph.D. in community college leadership from Old Dominion University.
Covey began her career at NRCC in 1993. Prior to her transition to NRCC’s Educational Foundation in 2009, was associate vice president for workforce development at the college. She has a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, preceded by an associate degree from NRCC. When asked, Covey will tell you that providing access to a debt-free community college education for all students in the New River Valley through the Access to Community College Education program has been a highlight of her role at NRCC.
The chamber’s meeting schedule alternates each month between evening board meetings and hourlong membership-oriented lunchtime meetings, typically on the fourth Monday of each month. The board business items are eliminated or abbreviated at lunchtime meetings to include more time for presenting topics of general interest to the membership and for membership discussion. Lunch is provided by a chamber member sponsor for these meetings except in December. To learn more about October's sponsor, The Buffalo Hemp Company, go to https://thebuffalohempcompany.com/.
The Skyline Bank Community Room is located at 203 Oxford St. in Floyd. Guests can park in the courthouse parking lot at the corner of Route 8/Locust Street and Oxford Street in the two rows closest to the building. The Community Room is in the brick building just off the parking lot opposite the Route 8 side. A concrete ramp leads to the front door of the Community Room, accessed from the parking lot.
The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce is located at 109 E. Main St. in the town of Floyd. Learn more at http://www.floydchamber.org/.
Submitted by John McEnhill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.