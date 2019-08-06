Twenty-four New River Community College students have completed requirements for the three-semester practical nursing program at the college. They received certificates and their nursing pins in a ceremony on Aug. 1.
The graduates include: Victoria Brookes Armbrister, Lindsey P. Bishop, Melissa Eileen Boothe, Mariya Jene Bower, Kealee Nichole Compton, Kayla Danielle Crowder, Crystal Dix, Madeline Donnelly, Chelsea Renee Golden, Sarah Ann Gregory, W. Michelle Harvey, Ashleigh Mallery, Amanda E. McCroskey, Angelica Marie Mendoza, Sarah L. Minnick, Jordan Alexis Moles, Teresa Nuckols, Adelee Morgan Palmer, Christie Perry, Sarah Pritchard, Carmen McKayla Sarver, Megan Christina Vest, Crystal Lynn Wells and Mary Kennon Whittle.
Sarah Gregory was chosen by her peers to give the graduation address. Also participating in the ceremony were Dr. Peter Anderson, vice president for instruction and student services; Carolyn Cochran, professor of practical nursing; and Dr. Lorrie Coe-Meade, nursing program director. Ending the program, Dr. Graham Mitchell, professor of psychology and religion, led a Blessing of the Hands ceremony with nursing faculty and students to bring "healing and wholeness" to the nurse's touch.
NRCC's certificate program prepares students to qualify as contributing members of a health care team, rendering patient care in a variety of health service facilities. These students are eligible to take the Virginia Board of Nursing examination leading to licensing as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser