Pictured at a surprise announcement of a new scholarship in her honor are NRCC employee Debbie Bond and her husband, Bill Vest (seated), along with (back row, from left) Becky Ridpath, retired NRCC faculty member; Angie Covey, NRCC Educational Foundation director; Sharon McDougal, Bond’s daughter; Brenda Bond Nester, Bond’s sister; Amy Nester, Bond’s daughter; and NRCC President Pat Huber.

 Photo courtesy of New River Community College

Longtime New River Community College employee Debbie Bond was honored last week by her sister, Brenda Bond Nester, with the creation of the “Debra Bond Endowed Scholarship” at NRCC. Bond's family surprised her with the announcement during a luncheon.

Bond began at New River Community College in 1977 as a clerk/stenographer. She has served at the college as an instructional assistant for the business division, adjunct instructor, associate professor, professor of administrative support technology, and currently serves as the dean of business and technologies division.

The scholarship is intended to support a student from the New River Valley or Carroll County who is studying administrative support technology. A student will be awarded $1,500 annually and an endowed scholarship is $25,000 total. 

Learn more about NRCC at https://nr.edu/.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

