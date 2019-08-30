Longtime New River Community College employee Debbie Bond was honored last week by her sister, Brenda Bond Nester, with the creation of the “Debra Bond Endowed Scholarship” at NRCC. Bond's family surprised her with the announcement during a luncheon.
Bond began at New River Community College in 1977 as a clerk/stenographer. She has served at the college as an instructional assistant for the business division, adjunct instructor, associate professor, professor of administrative support technology, and currently serves as the dean of business and technologies division.
The scholarship is intended to support a student from the New River Valley or Carroll County who is studying administrative support technology. A student will be awarded $1,500 annually and an endowed scholarship is $25,000 total.
Learn more about NRCC at https://nr.edu/.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
